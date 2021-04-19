What the papers say

Paul Pogba has reportedly set an eye-watering price to stay at Old Trafford. According to the Daily Star, the 28-year-old midfielder has asked for £500,000-a-week to re-sign with Manchester United – a figure which would make him the highest paid player in the club’s history. The French international is currently under contract until 2022.

Another player believed to be on the verge of a lucrative contract reward is Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden. The Daily Mirror reports City are ready to open contract talks with the 20-year-old, who is currently locked down until 2024. As a reward for his impressive recent form, the paper says the club is willing to offer a two-year extension worth £100,000-a-week – more than treble his current wage.

Leeds has entered the race for Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico (Mike Egerton/PA)

According to The Sun, Leeds have entered the race for Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico. The 28-year-old has also been linked with Inter Milan, however Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is believed to be desperate to bring in a specialist left-back to strengthen his side’s defensive ability.

Arsenal could have their work cut out for them if they want to secure Real Madrid winger Isco. The Sun, citing the website Fichajes, reports the Gunners will need to out-bid both Juventus and AC Milan to attract the 28-year-old to England, with Sevilla also believed to be interested in his signature.

Barcelona is still yet to offer a new contract to Lionel Messi (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lionel Messi: Marca reports Barcelona have yet to make an offer to the 33-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer.

Emerson Palmieri: Inter Milan are keen on making a move for the Chelsea defender, according to Spanish outlet Todofichajes.