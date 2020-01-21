What the papers say

Despite plenty of interest from Chelsea and Tottenham, Wilfried Zaha is happy to see out the next few months at Crystal Palace as the two Premier League rivals refuse to match the £80million valuation for his services. The Daily Mail reports the 27-year-old forward is not willing to force a move in the January transfer window and will instead wait it out until the summer.

In-demand Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen could be on the verge of a huge international move with Sky in Italy reporting that Inter Milan have made an £11million offer for the 27-year-old. Although Eriksen has made clear his intentions to leave the club, Spurs are reportedly holding out for a better deal for the Denmark international.

Victor Moses could be on the move to Inter Milan (Nick Potts/PA)

Staying with Inter Milan, Sky Sports Italy says the club is closing in on a loan deal for Chelsea winger Victor Moses. Inter are believed to have made a specific request for the 29-year-old – who is currently on loan at Fenerbahce – due to his history with manager Antonio Conte.

Tottenham are preparing to make a move for Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell, according to the Daily Star. The 25-year-old has been impressive for the Blades following their promotion to the top flight and is reportedly viewed by Spurs as a long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

Newcastle could be priced out of securing Hull’s Jarrod Bowen (Richard Sellers/PA)

The Telegraph says that Newcastle’s transfer offer for Hull forward Jarrod Bowen could be at risk of falling through with the Championship club refusing to budge on their £20million-plus valuation of the 23-year-old. The Magpies are reportedly only willing to pay about £12million up front for Bowen and may move their interest elsewhere if a deal cannot be made soon.

Players to watch

Scott Banks: Football.London says Crystal Palace are expecting to sign the 18-year-old Dundee United winger within the next few days.

Valentino Lazaro: Newcastle are confident of completing a deal for the 23-year-old Inter Milan winger, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

Oriol Romeu: The Southern Daily Echo reports Spanish side Celta Vigo and Southampton are engaged in a tussle for the Saints midfielder.