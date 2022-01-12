Football rumours: Tanguy Ndombele wanted by ‘desperate’ Roma boss Jose Mourinho

What the papers say

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is “desperate for midfield reinforcements” after his Serie A’s club’s collapse in a 4-3 defeat to Juventus and has contacted Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele, according to the Daily Mail from Italian outlet Telefoot. The British newspaper carries the rumour that the 25-year-old midfielder – who is currently valued at £25million – was personally contacted by Mourinho over a loan move.

In the same paper, it is reported that Manchester United will soon open talks with England striker Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has 18 months left on his current £200,000-a-week deal but has “suffered a dip in form and confidence after a difficult spell”. The Mail reports that this was further exacerbated when fans turned on Rashford during Monday night’s FA Cup victory over Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah could be heading to Crystal Palace (Mike Egerton/PA)

Elsewhere, The Times writes that Crystal Palace are hoping to sign England Under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah. The 22-year-old’s Arsenal contract is running out in the summer but a previous £12m deal for the player was rejected, with Arsenal wanting £20m.

And the Telegraph reports that Tottenham want to sign a right-back, midfielder and a forward during this month’s transfer window. Manager Antonio Conte, chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici reportedly held a “no-holds-barred meeting” on Monday in which Wolvers winger Adama Traore, 25, was discussed as a possible target.

Social media round-up

Player to watch

Anthony Martial: Marca reports that Sevilla have lost interest in the 26-year-old France striker as they cannot afford to meet Manchester United’s loan demands.