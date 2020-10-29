FPL tips: Bosses ditch attacking flops in search for consistency

Attacking players are the most important part of any squad, so managers will be ruthless with the forward-thinking assets they believe are struggling to pull their weight.

With that in mind, a number of the Premier League’s finest are being ditched ahead of gameweek seven, as bosses search for the magic formula.

While defenders consistently mop up points for clean sheets, the most attractive from an FPL point of view also offer something going forward.

Everton’s Lucas Digne is one of the league’s foremost attacking defenders, and while he has been delivering attacking returns this season, bosses appear to be abandoning the Frenchman in numbers after he was sent off against Southampton.

Digne has three assists so far this season, but zero clean sheets from his last five games – the result is that a net total of more than a quarter of a million managers have ditched him ahead of GW7.

The Frenchman’s three-game ban was reduced to one on appeal but with Everton losing their first game of the season last week to Southampton and Manchester United to come, managers do not appear willing to wait for his return?

Further forward, no group’s stock has fallen quite like Arsenal’s promising midfield contingent of GW1.

The 3-0 win against Fulham saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score while new signing Willian registered three FPL assists.

Since then however Auba has failed to score in the league while Willian hasn’t created another goal. The Brazilian was also dropped by Mikel Arteta for the club’s 1-0 defeat to Leicester, and has seen tens of thousands of FPL bosses sell him as a result.

Aubameyang meanwhile has been sold by a net total of more than 100,000 ahead of GW7 – with Threat scores of 15, 4, 30, 2 and 12 in his last five games, who can blame them?

At the top end of the pitch, injury has frustrated Sergio Aguero and his owners this season.

The Argentinian looked to be working his way towards match fitness after missing the first three games of the season with a knee injury, but suffered another setback in Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against West Ham.

The result is that a net total of more than 50,000 managers have sold Aguero ahead of GW7, but more have ditched Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitro has failed to score since his brace against Leeds in GW2, and the Cottagers sit bottom of the table with one point, but some numbers suggest the 26-year-old might be worth sticking with.

The £5.8m man has registered Threat scores of 52, 34, 40 and 68 in his most recent games – with a total of 100 usually equating to a goal’s worth of chances, it could be said that he has been unlucky to not find the net.