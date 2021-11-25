FPL tips: Elite FPL managers counting on Conte with three Spurs picks

The arrival of Antonio Conte at Tottenham has roused the optimism of Spurs fans and top FPL managers alike.

Those taking their seats at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will hope that winning feeling returns, while the FPL’s elite will hope star players turn in star performances.

By analysing the movements of a group of 1,000 managers with multiple top-10,000 finishes to their names, we can find out what the best of the best do to prepare their sides.

And ahead of gameweek 12 of the FPL season, it was clear that the cream of the top were suitably encouraged to back a trio of Spurs players.

Hurry for Harry

(Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane was the main beneficiary among our sample, his ownership rising among them from 127 to 330 ahead of GW12.

With the England forward’s overall ownership just over 10 per cent, the elites appear far more encouraged by the change at Tottenham and Kane’s goalscoring exploits for England in the international break.

Adding seven goals to his national team tally in just two games, the 28-year-old’s form at club level could not be more different, with just one goal in 11 games in the league.

At £12.2m it’s a wonder any managers have stuck with Kane, whose 29 FPL points so far make his 2020-21 tally of 23 goals and 14 assists seem like years ago.

Kane failed to reward those who backed him ahead of GW12, blanking in the 2-1 win against Leeds, but his eyes may light up at the sight of favourable upcoming fixtures against Burnley, Brentford, Norwich and Brighton.

Here comes the Son

(John Walton/PA)

Son Heung-min has dazzled in recent years, the midfielder achieving double figures for both goals and assists in both 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The South Korea international has four goals and two assists so far in 2021-22, while he ranks 10th for Threat AND Creativity among midfielders in the division.

At £10.4m and with 60 points Son is just about justifying his price tag – that said, his ownership among our elite sample rose by 140 ahead of GW12.

Clearly the top managers believe the 29-year-old will be at the forefront of any improved Spurs performances – two points against Leeds was not the best start.

Sergio surge

(Adam Davy/PA)

If Conte can tighten the Tottenham defence, defender Sergio Reguilon may prove unmissable – that’s what some elite bosses seem to think, at least.

The Spanish full-back notched six assists last season and has created two goals and scored one so far this term – as a result he is the highest scoring Spurs defender so far with 50 points.

At £5.1m, if he can add regular clean sheets to his points returns then he would prove excellent value as a goal-getting defender at a traditional top six side.

His elite ownership rose from just 16 to 71 ahead of GW12, and he immediately rewarded his new backers with an assist and nine points.