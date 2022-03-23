FPL tips: Harry Kane and Son Heung-min hit the spot as gameweek’s big transfers

As Tottenham continued to turn up the heat on their top-four rivals, their star players impressed FPL bosses with big points hauls.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min both became FPL favourites many seasons ago, but a lacklustre campaign for Spurs has dampened enthusiasm for the pair.

However, with the season entering its business end, these two big hitters returned to many FPL squads due to a reduced gameweek 30 which saw just eight teams play – their performances may convince many to keep them on.

Turning provider

Kane saw his ownership rise by more than 250,000 ahead of GW30 thanks to his excellent recent form, which saw him net seven goals in six games.

Goals were not the reason for his 13-point haul however, as the England striker was awarded an assist for each of Tottenham’s three goals against West Ham.

The £12.5m player ranks first for Threat and third for Creativity among forwards, and now has 136 FPL points this season.

With Newcastle, Aston Villa and Brighton next for Spurs, one of the game’s most expensive players is finally justifying his asking price.

Harry Kane (Adam Davy/PA)

Elsewhere, thousands added Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt after his heroics against Norwich earned his side a last-gasp 2-1 win.

At £4.6m there is no striker cheaper than Gelhardt who has played more than 100 minutes, but the forward was unable to keep the good times rolling against Wolves with zero minutes on the pitch.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney was the big signing ahead of GW30, the £6.5m forward backed by around half a million managers to score points against Leicester.

Toney had netted five goals in two games ahead of the Bees’ contest against the Foxes, but only scored two points as Leicester bounced back from defeat in GW29 with a 2-1 win.

Son shines

With Kane doing the providing in GW30, Son scored two goals to help Spurs clinch three points.

The 170,000 or so managers who added the midfielder to their squads ahead of the weekend were rewarded with 15 points, Son’s best score this season.

The £10.9m player ranks fifth for Creativity and seventh for Threat among midfielders, while he now has six double figures points returns this term.

With 13 goals and seven assists so far, Son’s 165 FPL points make him Tottenham’s top points scorer so far.

Antonio Conte and Son Heung-min (Nick Potts/PA)

His midfield colleague Dejan Kulusevski saw an ownership increase of more than 200,000 meanwhile after a seamless introduction to life in the Premier League.

The Swede has two goals and five assists having arrived in north London during the January transfer window, and at £6.3m has already turned plenty of FPL heads.

He was unable to get in on the act against West Ham however, returning just two points.

The top midfield transfer of the week, Leicester’s James Maddison, had more luck during his team’s win.

Maddison rewarded his backers with a goal and 10 FPL points, taking his season total to 118.

At £6.8m Maddison has enjoyed a decent campaign with eight goals and six assists, while he notched his fifth double figures points return of the season in GW30.