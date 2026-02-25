Manchester United make money back on transfer flop as fee agreed: report

Manchester United’s 2025/26 campaign has been characterised by a the mid-season pivot from Ruben Amorim and inconsistent results to a steady resurgence under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Following the dismissal of Amorim in early January, Carrick has revitalised the squad by abandoning the Portuguese coach's 3-4-3 formation in favour of a balanced 4-2-3-1. This shift has seemingly liberated Bruno Fernandes, who leads the league in assists, and allowed summer signings Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Šeško to finally find their groove.

One of the more contentious issues throughout the season has been the position of goalkeeper. Andre Onana has been sent on loan to Turkey, Altay Bayindir has been dropped and summer signing Senne Lammens has ascended to the No.1 spot at Old Trafford.

Manchester United reach early summer transfer agreement

Altay Bayindir on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 season (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Having been knocked out of both domestic cups early, the club’s sole focus is now on securing a top-four finish as well as turning their attention to planning this summer's transfer business.

And despite beginning the season as Amorim's first choice between the posts, Turkish goalkeeper Bayindir looks to be on his way out of Old Trafford.

According to reports in Turkey, Manchester United have agreed a fee of €5 million (£4.3m). Bayindir will reportedly join the Turkish Super Lig club in June when the summer transfer window opens.

It is also claimed Bayindir is taking a pay cut to return to his homeland and will earn €2m per year with the Istanbul club.

The 27-year-old has made 17 appearances for Manchester United since signing from Fenerbahce in September 2023, for a fee of €5m, meaning if reports are to be believed, the club will recoup their money.

Bayindir has not played for Manchester United since late September when the team were beaten 3-1 by Brentford.

Instead, Lammens has replaced his position-mate, keeping five Premier League clean sheets and remains Carrick's undisputed No.1.