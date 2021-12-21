FPL tips: Harry Kane the perfect Christmas present?

The latest gameweek of Premier League action might have featured a limited number of fixtures, but the results will be thought-provoking for FPL managers.

There were no wins for the four home sides in gameweek 18, while two of the title contenders dropped points away from home.

Meanwhile, a Premier League great hinted at a return to form, and four young Arsenal attackers flexed their muscles.

Hurry for Harry?

(John Walton/PA)

Harry Kane has failed to make an impact on the 2021-22 Premier League season, but offered signs that he might be able to turn things around in the second half of the campaign.

The England striker scored 23 and assisted 14 last term in a sublime display of all-round forward play, but has managed just two goals so far this time around.

At £12.1m those numbers just don’t add up for FPL bosses, who have largely ignored the Tottenham man in what has been a forgettable season for the north London side so far.

However, a goal and a season-high Threat score of 103 against Liverpool at the weekend acted as a reminder of the forward’s capabilities.

(Adam Davy/PA)

Kane may have only earned six FPL points for his troubles against the Reds, but with new manager Antonio Conte at the helm there is cause for optimism.

Furthermore, Spurs’ upcoming fixture list sees them face Crystal Palace, Southampton and Watford next, all winnable games over the festive period.

Tottenham are unbeaten in five league games now, while a point against an in-form Liverpool side showed what the team – and their players – are capable of.

Young Gunners

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal registered the highest Threat score of the week, notching 327 against a depleted Leeds side.

The Gunners ran out 4-1 winners at Elland Road, with goal contributions from four players with an average age of 21.

Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe all chipped in as Mikel Arteta’s side strengthened their place in the top four of the division.

Saka (£6.3m) led the way with 88 Threat against Marcelo Bielsa’s side, and has now scored three and assisted five this term.

Smith Rowe (£6.1m), meanwhile, provided the cherry on the cake with Arsenal’s fourth at Leeds – he has scored six goals in his last eight league appearances.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Martinelli broke the Leeds resistance early on with a brace, and at just £5.3m has scored four goals and registered two assists in his last six games.

Meanwhile Odegaard (£5.5m) has scored three goals in five games and provided a delightful chipped assist for Smith Rowe’s goal at the weekend.

With Norwich and Wolves up next, might a selection of Arteta’s young midfield help your FPL side through the festive period?