FPL tips: Is Reece James too good to miss?

Ahead of the return of the Premier League, one Chelsea defender has taken the division by storm.

The PA news agency’s Transfer Score – combining form, cost, ownership and upcoming fixture difficulty rating (FDR) – suggests Reece James is the hot pick this week.

But who else joins the England right-back at the top of the prospects pile going into gameweek 12?

Reece lightning

Reece James has been making waves at Chelsea, scoring goals aplenty and nailing down a spot in the first team as the Blues made their way to the top of the league.

The defender has scored four goals, registered three assists and kept three clean sheets so far this season despite just 459 minutes of playing time.

Having scored three goals in his last three games James registers 100 for form in our Transfer Score, while his £6m cost is still affordable.

With Leicester and Manchester United next up, however, those who have added the England international will hope his stunning form holds firm against stiffer opposition.

Cornet the Claret

Burnley is one of the last places an FPL manager might look for a goalscoring winger, but in Maxwel Cornet the Clarets may have found a star.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast winger costs just £6m and is owned by 1.5 per cent of FPL bosses, but has managed three goals in his last three games.

He scores well for form then, while his low ownership and cost only add to his appeal in our Transfer Score.

Games against Crystal Palace, Wolves and Newcastle in Burnley’s next four only enhance Cornet’s appeal, but beware – he has yet to complete 90 minutes in the league this term.

Pukki’s blinder

Norwich’s players are some of the least popular among FPL managers, but their first win of the season in GW11 might have turned a couple of heads looking for a bargain.

Teemu Pukki was hot FPL property a couple of seasons ago and ended a five-game goal drought in the Canaries’ 2-1 win against Brentford.

The Finn now has three goals in the Premier League this season, while Norwich face Southampton, Wolves and Newcastle next, favourable games according to the FPL’s fixture difficulty rating.

At just £5.8m and 4.2 per cent ownership, Pukki scores well for cost, ownership and fixture difficulty on our Transfer Score.

If anyone was thinking of adding a Norwich player to their FPL side, there might not be a better time than now, or a better player than Pukki.