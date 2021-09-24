FPL tips: Watford’s bargain boys prove popular ahead of gameweek six

Three Watford stars were among the most popular transfers ahead of the sixth week of Fantasy Premier League competition.

The Hornets ended a run of three games without a win or a goal with an encouraging 3-1 triumph against newly promoted Norwich City in gameweek five.

That looks to have prompted thousands of FPL bosses to capitalise on the London side’s affordable assets, with goalkeeper Ben Foster among them.

Foster’s ownership has risen by more than 50,000 bosses ahead of his team’s game against Newcastle after he impressed in his first league appearance of 2021-22.

Foster came into the side after Daniel Bachmann was forced out through injury – the Englishman made four saves in Watford’s second win of the season.

At just £4m, many have banked on Foster remaining in the starting XI with Bachmann still a doubt – the Austrian has seen his ownership drop by around 17,000 meanwhile, having failed to keep a league clean sheet this season before his injury.

In midfield meanwhile, Ismaila Sarr‘s performance against the Canaries has seen his ownership rocket by more than 400,000 ahead of GW6.

Sarr’s brace saw him register 15 FPL points to go with the goal he scored against Aston Villa in GW1 – at £6.1m those points come relatively cheaply.

The midfielder’s Threat scores add further substance to his appeal – Sarr ranks third for Threat among midfielders so far, behind Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

A score of 109 Threat against Norwich illustrated his brace was no fluke – hundreds of thousands of FPL bosses are of the same opinion.

Last but not least, in the forward position Emmanuel Dennis is turning heads with his low value and high performance levels.

The Nigerian is one of the most affordable strikers in the league at just £5.3m, and has already registered two goals in five appearances.

While he’s not setting the league alight, his returns are more than acceptable for a striker of his value, allowing funds to be spent on more premium players elsewhere.

He is second only to Michail Antonio in terms of points per £1m among forwards meanwhile, scoring at around 4.2 points per £1m, while his Threat scores tell the story of a player reaping the rewards of his performances.

With 175 Threat so far this season, Dennis is bettered in this regard mainly by players with much higher price points – is he the perfect third-choice FPL striker?