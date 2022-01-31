Free agent keeper Jamal Blackman signs for Huddersfield

Huddersfield have completed the signing of Jamal Blackman after the goalkeeper spent two weeks training with the squad.

The 6ft 7ins 28-year-old is a former Chelsea graduate who was a free agent after leaving left Los Angeles FC at the end of last year, having previously played for Sheffield United and Rotherham.

Blackman has signed a contract, pending international clearance, until the end of the season.

“He offers great competition for Lee Nicholls and bolsters our goalkeeping department,” said head of goalkeeping Paul Clements.

“Jamal’s arrival takes the pressure off our younger goalkeepers too. Ryan Schofield can focus on recovering from the shoulder injury he suffered at Burnley, and we can continue to prioritise the development of players like Nicholas Bilokapic and Gio Bellagambi, who have been covering Lee in recent weeks.”