Gareth Bale shrugs off boos of Real Madrid fans and vows to get them back on his side

The Wales captain enraged sections of the La Liga giants’ support after helping his country achieve Euro 2020 qualification during the November international break.

Following the 2-0 win over Hungary that sealed their progress, Bale was pictured celebrating with a Welsh flag that said: “Wales, golf, Madrid. In that order”.

The 30-year-old has been subjected to boos and whistles from the Real Madrid faithful since then, but told BT Sport that it no longer affects him.

"I think the first time it happened [being booed], it was a bit of a shock. I didn't really know how to deal with it," he said.

"But as I've got older, it's happened one or two more times and you understand how to deal with it.

"Now I just shrug it off. In a way, with respect it's the best place to get whistled if you don't perform which I understand.

"Obviously I have to just keep working hard and keep proving to the fans what I can do. Eventually the whistles do stop and you get on with your career like normal."

Bale was also asked for his thoughts on the arrival of Jose Mourinho as manager at his former club Tottenham Hotspur.

"Having Mourinho there is an amazing statement from the club, I think he's a serial winner," he said.

"Tottenham want to win trophies and I don't think there's a better partnership than Mourinho and Tottenham together to try and win some trophies."

Now read...

QUESTIONABLE Messi out, Tadic in? The weirdest Ballon d'Or votes

QUIZ! How many of John Terry's 166 Chelsea team-mates can you name?