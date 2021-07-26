George Thomson and Jack Muldoon sign new Harrogate deals

Harrogate pair George Thomson and Jack Muldoon have signed new undisclosed deals with the club.

Midfielder Thomson, 29, and forward Muldoon, 32, have both played key roles in Harrogate’s rise into the English Football League.

Thomson, the Sky Bet League Two side’s player of the year last season, said: “I’ve loved my time here so far and just delighted it can continue.

“The club has come a long, long way and we’ve made some unbelievable memories as a group of lads and as a club, fans, staff, everybody included.

“Our target is to go and make some more memories, whether that be getting to Wembley again or achieving another promotion. It doesn’t stop now.”

Muldoon has ended each of his three seasons with Town as their leading scorer, firing 15 goals in 42 league appearances last term.

“When I first arrived we got into the National League play-offs, second season was promotion and then in the third, we stayed in League Two,” he said.

“I want to be at a club that wants to be going somewhere, I’m not someone who’s just happy to stay comfy.”

Thomson has made over 125 appearances in all competitions since joining Harrogate from FC United in 2017.

Muldoon, who has had previous spells at Rochdale and Lincoln, has notched 43 league goals in 123 appearances for Town following his arrival from Fylde in 2018.

Harrogate finished 17th last season after winning promotion to the Football League for the first time via the National League play-offs in 2020.