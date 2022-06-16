Harry Kane: England captain teams up TOCA Football

Leading football training and entertainment brand TOCA have announced that they are teaming up with Harry Kane.

TOCA has just become the biggest operator of indoor football centres in the USA, and Kane comes onboard as it looks to increase its worldwide reach.

The announcement comes as the Tottenham (opens in new tab) star prepares to captain England (opens in new tab) at this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking about the Three Lions' chances of success in the tournament, he said:

"We’ll be going into this World Cup as probably one of the favourites. We’ve learnt a lot since last summer and the tournament before that as well.

"Obviously, we got to the semi-final in the last World Cup and then the final of the Euros.

"Success is always to try and win, to try and win this tournament. And we’re growing in confidence, you know, with the experiences that we’ve had in the other major tournaments."

Discussing his partnership with TOCA, he said:

"I invested in TOCA because I wholeheartedly believe in the company. TOCA offers unmatched technologies which help players improve and immersive entertainment experiences which are fun for everyone.

"I am delighted to support TOCA’s global expansion and share its vision for the future of soccer, the sport I love."

TOCA was founded six years ago by former United States winger Eddie Lewis - who played in England for Fulham (opens in new tab), Preston, Leeds (opens in new tab) and Derby.