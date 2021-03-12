Harry Maguire endures Ronnie Rosenthal moment with miss against AC Milan

It may be destined to go down as Harry Maguire’s Ronnie Rosenthal moment.

As misses go, the Manchester United star’s one-yard shin-spill in the first half of his side’s Europa League clash with Milan on Thursday night was right up there with the worst of them.

Even an abashed Maguire admitted afterwards: “I’m not making excuses for that one – I should score. That’s why I’m a defender and not a forward.”

"It's come off his shin pad! How has he missed!"— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 11, 2021 See more

In the anti-pantheon of glaring errors, all are judged against Rosenthal’s stupendous blunder when playing for Liverpool against Aston Villa in 1992.

The Israel forward rounded Villa keeper Nigel Spink and spooned the ball against the bar with the goal wide open.

It remains to be seen whether Maguire’s point-blank miss – when he somehow slammed the ball into the post off his shin before it ballooned over the bar – will be equally damned in time.