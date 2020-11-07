Hearts continue perfect start to season with victory over Inverness

Hearts continued their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-1 win over Inverness.

The home side enjoyed the best of the first-half chances as Liam Boyce headed inches wide from Craig Halkett’s knockdown in the 12th minute and Michael Smith curled a shot past an upright after good work from Boyce on the half-hour mark.

Hearts opened the scoring in the early stages of the second half when Stephen Kingsley’s low cross was volleyed in from close range by Steven Naismith on his first Championship appearance of the season.

Kai Kennedy saw a fierce drive deflect wide for Inverness before Hearts doubled their advantage with 20 minutes remaining. A superb passing move ended with Oliver Lee cutting the ball back for Boyce to neatly flick past the goalkeeper.

Jambos substitute Aidy White came close to making the game safe as he cracked a shot against the crossbar with almost his first touch, but Inverness ensured a nervy finish as they pulled a goal back four minutes from time when Aaron Doran looped in a header.