Ian Rush says 'Liverpool took their foot off the gas and should have scored more than seven vs Manchester United' last season, while Jamie Carragher believes 'it will be remembered more fondly than some trophies'

Recording a win over your club's most hated rivals is always a great feeling. But smashing them 7-0 in your own stadium is the stuff dreams are made of.

Liverpool fans got to experience exactly that sensation when their side smashed local rivals Manchester United by that very scoreline in March 2023. Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that win might never be topped.

"It was a strange one, as Cody Gakpo’s goal made it just 1-0 at half-time and you were expecting a knife-edge second half, then all hell broke loose and Liverpool scored six goals unanswered," Carragher tells FourFourTwo now. "That game will be talked about in 20 or 30 years’ time – it will be remembered more fondly than some trophy successes.

Carragher says that fans will remember the 7-0 more fondly than some trophies (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"Against your biggest rivals, you never expect to win 7-0. It will never be surpassed – nobody will ever beat Manchester United 8-0. Liverpool supporters will cherish it forever. As will I, especially knowing Gary Neville as I do!"

Following Gakpo's first-half strike, Liverpool scored another through the Dutchman in the second period, with the other five strikes shared between Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Despite an almost cricket scoreline, iconic Reds striker Ian Rush feels Jurgen Klopp's charges should actually have scored even more goals.

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 7-0 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think Liverpool took their foot off the gas towards the end," the Welshman recalls. "They could have scored more, but instead they started showboating. There were four different goalscorers as well, which is impressive.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It’s a clash between the two biggest clubs in England; probably the biggest rivalry and the most supported teams in the world. We were in dreamland."

Jürgen Klopp will call time on his Liverpool reign this summer, with fans hoping whoever replaces the German can help them record plenty more resounding wins over United in future.

More Liverpool stories

West Ham have emerged as a rival to lure Ruben Amorim to the Premier League, while Gary O'Neil has been linked with the Reds job.

Viktor Gyokeres has been linked and a Bundesliga centre-back is in the crosshairs. A Serie A star is being linked, Joachim Andersen has been tipped to move and another Bundesliga star is wanted. Meanwhile, This Is Anfield has suggested that Klopp's exit from the Reds could be “timely”.