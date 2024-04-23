Ian Rush says 'Liverpool took their foot off the gas and should have scored more than seven vs Manchester United' last season, while Jamie Carragher believes 'it will be remembered more fondly than some trophies'

By Ed McCambridge
published

Liverpool battered their arch rivals 7-0 at Anfield in March 2023, and the Reds legends believe it might never be topped

Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Recording a win over your club's most hated rivals is always a great feeling. But smashing them 7-0 in your own stadium is the stuff dreams are made of. 

Liverpool fans got to experience exactly that sensation when their side smashed local rivals Manchester United by that very scoreline in March 2023. Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that win might never be topped. 

