Hibs players and senior staff agree to defer part of their salaries

Hibernian’s players and senior staff have agreed to defer a significant percentage of their wages, while the club have furloughed the the majority of their other staff.

The move comes as part of football’s developing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club said that individual arrangements remain confidential, but that “employees have agreed to defer salaries by between 20 per cent and 50 per cent.”

Some staff in a core group, comprising ticket office and communications staff, are continuing to work from home.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster said in a statement: “Our main aims through this crisis are to look after our people and our community, and to protect this club for the future.

“We have spoken with staff and our players. They have all been superbly supportive and committed through this whole issue, and we have agreed that we should furlough.

“Senior staff and players have also agreed to defer a significant percentage of their income.

“This will help the club manage its finances through this difficult period. The chairman has said that the club will repay any shortfall in earnings over an agreed period once things return to normal.”