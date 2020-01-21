Holt calls McCrorie signing a ‘no-brainer’

Livingston manager Gary Holt claims the signing of Robby McCrorie is a “no-brainer” following Ryan Schofield’s injury.

Rangers have recalled the 21-year-old goalkeeper from Queen of the South in order to loan him to their Ladbrokes Premiership rivals.

Schofield reported a thigh problem after making his debut in Livingston’s William Hill Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers on Saturday.

The Huddersfield player was brought in earlier in January after Aston Villa recalled Matija Sarkic from Livi, who have also fielded Ross Stewart in goal this season.

But manager Gary Holt now looks set to pick McCrorie for Wednesday’s visit of St Johnstone if a deal can be finalised.

“We had word late Monday afternoon that Robbie was maybe an opportunity for us to explore,” Holt said.

“Ryan has felt his thigh after Saturday so it gives us an opportunity, someone who has been playing first-team football. We have liked what we have seen when we saw him play.

“You want to have a look at boys who have been playing, who have experienced the desires and hunger that it means something on a Saturday, that hurt when you lose and the euphoria when you win and have played well, plus experience in the game, in men’s football.

“He has had all that and wants to test himself at a higher level, and when it came up we sat as staff and had a chat about it and thought it was a no-brainer.

“We don’t know how long Ryan might be out so we don’t want to leave ourselves short.”

Stewart could now go out on loan if Schofield recovers quickly.

“It’s about competition for places,” Holt said. “We can explore maybe Ross going out on loan if we can to get some game time if it comes to that.

“But he knows the situation. We sat him down and talked with them all that there’s an opportunity for someone to grasp it and run with it.

“It’s down to performances and what you do. Monday to Friday also impacts on what we decide. Don’t think you are that good that you can just turn up on Saturday and play.

“Every time you are in here you are impressing and nothing goes unnoticed. It might not be by me, it might be the assistant, the physio, the kit man sees something or hears something that doesn’t sit right.

“Every day you are in here you have got to impress to get a jersey on a Saturday.”

Livi have lost just once in eight games and play a team who are similarly in form – St Johnstone have only conceded one goal in six matches.

“I think we are both two of the form teams in the league,” Holt said. “We are at home so there is a wee bit more on us to make a game of it and go and win the game. I think we try and do that home and away.

“But we know the strengths and threats St Johnstone carry. You can’t just go gung-ho and be expansive and try and play pretty football and then get done at the back by being over-keen.”