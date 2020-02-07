Huddersfield’s Kamil Grabara could resume ‘light exercise’ next week after head injury

Huddersfield goalkeeper Kamil Grabara could return to light exercise next week as he continues his recovery from a head injury.

The 21-year-old Pole, who is on loan at the John Smith’s Stadium from Liverpool, spent two nights in hospital after being knocked unconscious in a collision with team-mate Christopher Schindler during their side’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory at Hull on January 28.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s home clash with QPR, Huddersfield manager Danny Cowley said: “We’re still monitoring Kamil Grabara. We’re hoping that next week he’ll be able to do light exercise, which is a really positive result.

“He’s a really durable, resilient boy and day by day his symptoms have cleared and he’s feeling much more like his old self.”

Grabara underwent extensive treatment on the pitch at the KCOM Stadium before being taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, from where he was discharged two days later.

Cowley later revealed the player had suffered a small bleed in his head and would be out of action for at least 28 days.

Joel Coleman started last weekend’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham in Grabara’s place, but Jonas Lossl could get the nod against QPR after returning to Huddersfield on loan from Premier League Everton for the remainder of the season.