Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on what his players showed for title push in Wolves win

By Paul Wilkes
published

Arsenal’s win at Molineux saw the Gunners go top of the table, with Manchester City in FA Cup action and Liverpool playing on Sunday

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of the Gunners' Premier League game at Wolves in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal lacked fluidity throughout, but ultimately secured an important three points in their pursuit of the title. The Gunners were certainly far from convincing and had several nervy moments in attack in their 2-0 win at Molineux on Saturday, although it will matter little at this stage of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s men especially struggled on the once-again-changed left-hand side and looked most dangerous when Ben White and Bukayo Saka combined on the opposite flank. Kai Havertz moved back into midfield, whilst Gabriel Jesus’ movement around the pitch caused Wolves problems.

