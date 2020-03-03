If Celtic expect a battle they won’t be disappointed – Livingston boss Gary Holt

Gary Holt will tell his side not to disappoint Celtic players expecting another battle on Wednesday night

The West Lothian side are the only team in Scotland to have won at home to the champions this season – a 2-0 Ladbrokes Premiership victory in October – with their only other domestic defeat coming against Rangers at Celtic Park.

Ahead of the visit of Neil Lennon’s side for the second time this season, Holt said: “I don’t think anybody looks forward to coming here to play us. People do talk about it, so why disappoint them?

“That’s what I will say to the players, don’t disappoint them if they are coming expecting a battle and to have to go toe-to-toe with your opposite number.

“Don’t think you can step off and play football, you will get a chance within the game but you have to earn the right and they have to earn the right to play as well.

“They know it is going to be a battle. Neil knows that. He has played us often enough now.

“He knows what to expect, we know what to expect from Celtic.

“We just need to be at it. We need 11 players plus our subs concentrating on the game, it is as simple as that. If you have that you have a chance.

“It will be a full house, live on television, under lights, what a great occasion.”

Holt, however, noted the quality of the treble treble winners, who are on course for their ninth successive title, have already won the Betfred Cup and are in the semi-final of the William Hill Scottish Cup following their 1-0 win over St Johnstone on Sunday.

The champions won 4-0 at Celtic Park in November with Holt saying: “We made them angry” and added: “They are relentless, ruthless, they know how to win games, even if they are not playing to their ability.

“No matter the situation, no matter the conditions, as you saw on Sunday, they know how to win games of football.

“They never give up and you have to match that. You are testing yourself against the best team in Scotland so go see how good you can be.”

Livingston goalkeeper Robby McCrorie sees his loan spell from Rangers as the next step towards ultimately taking over from 38-year-old Allan McGregor as the Ibrox number one.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Berwick Rangers, Morton and Queen of the South before he arrived at Livi in January.

He said: “The important thing for me is playing games. Obviously my aspiration is to be playing at Rangers. But it is up to me now. I am in the Premiership now.

“He (McGregor) doesn’t seem to be slowing down. He has had an amazing career obviously. He is probably looking after himself better than ever, a lot of people say that.

“It is good for me. He has seen it and done it all and it is an opportunity for me to learn.

“The hardest thing is to be patient. When you are young you want to get there straight away.

“It doesn’t work like that. That’s why I am here and why I have been on loan the last couple of seasons.”