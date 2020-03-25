Inquest into death of Peter Whittingham to be held next year

An inquest into the death of former Cardiff player Peter Whittingham will be held next year, the coroner’s office has confirmed.

Whittingham, 35, died last week after suffering a head injury in a fall at a Barry pub on March 7.

He had been at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff after suffering the injury in what South Wales Police called an “accidental fall”.

A coroner’s office spokesperson told the PA news agency that the inquest was opened on Tuesday evening and is scheduled to begin in March 2021.

It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35.— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) March 19, 2020

England Under-21 international Whittingham began his career at boyhood club Aston Villa and had loan spells at Burnley and Derby before joining Cardiff in January 2007.

The midfielder spent over 10 years at Cardiff, making 459 appearances and scoring 98 goals and played for the Bluebirds in the 2008 FA Cup final and 2012 League Cup final.

Whittingham finished his career at Blackburn and played his final game in 2018.