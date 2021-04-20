Interim head coach Ryan Mason set to be without Harry Kane against Southampton

Tottenham are likely to be without Harry Kane as they begin life after Jose Mourinho against Southampton.

The England captain suffered an ankle injury in Mourinho’s last game in charge at Everton and has not trained since, so interim head coach Ryan Mason is set to be without him.

Matt Doherty (muscle) is back in contention but Ben Davies (ankle) is still out.

Southampton can welcome back on-loan Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, who was cup-tied for Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat by Leicester.

Striker Michael Obafemi has returned to training following the muscle injury which has ruled him out since January, but he is short of match fitness.

Oriol Romeu (ankle) and William Smallbone (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Hart, Aurier, Doherty, Tanganga, Dier, Alderweireld, Rodon, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Moura, Kane, Vinicius, Bale, Son.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong, Diallo, Ings, Walcott, McCarthy, Stephens, Salisu, Djenepo, Minamino, Jankewitz, Adams, Tella, Ferry.