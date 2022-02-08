Jack Baldwin could be back for Ross County’s clash with Livingston

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin could return from a knee injury as the Staggies host Livingston.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer was on the bench for Saturday’s win over Dundee after missing the midweek draw against Aberdeen with a broken nose.

Defender Kayne Ramsay is also pushing for a recall after illness while midfielder David Cancola has been missing with a groin problem.

Livingston striker Joel Nouble returns from suspension.

Cristian Montano is banned, however, after being sent off in the 2-1 win against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Andrew Shinnie rejoins the squad after becoming a father at the weekend.