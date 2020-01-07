Jack Roles extends Cambridge stay

Tottenham have allowed young forward Jack Roles to stay on loan at Cambridge for the rest of the campaign.

Roles initially moved to the Abbey Stadium on a deal until January, but after excelling will remain part of Colin Calderwood’s squad.

He has scored five times in 21 appearances for the U’s and won the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award in October.

“I’ve really enjoyed my first loan in senior football so far and I’m grateful to Cambridge for extending my loan and for the chance they have given me,” he told Cambridge’s website.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my development in first-team football under Colin and want to repay him and the club with good performances.”