Jamie Vardy getting back to his dangerous best for Leicester – Brendan Rodgers

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes Jamie Vardy is getting back to his dangerous best following a hernia operation.

The 34-year-old underwent surgery in January and has only scored once in 2021.

He missed two gilt-edged chances against Sheffield United on Sunday, when one effort was headed off the line by Chris Basham and another saved by Aaron Ramsdale when through one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

But Rodgers is not worried by the striker’s goal drought and instead hailed Vardy’s creative play after he turned provider to assist Kelechi Iheanacho’s hat-trick in a 5-0 win against the Blades.

Vardy, who has 14 goals in all competitions this season, laid on two inch-perfect crosses from the left to leave Iheanacho with straightforward finishes in the thrashing of United. Later, another cross from Vardy also forced Ethan Ampadu into an own goal.

Rodgers said: “You know when he is at his best when he is moving and threatening the backline. He may not have scored but he was very influential.

“You can see Kelechi’s combination with Jamie is very good. Jamie has always had that, it just gets overlooked because we focus on his goals. He has always been a creator also.

“Those two passes he has made for Kel’s goals were absolutely brilliant. He had other chances and was in there, he looked a threat all game. He is more than goals and gives so much to the game.”

Sheffield United captain and lifelong Blades supporter Billy Sharp called the performance at the King Power Stadium “totally unacceptable” and “embarrassing”.

The 35-year-old striker insisted the players must at least try to find a modicum of form before the end of the season, and he expects changes for the FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea at the weekend.

“It was embarrassing and probably the worst performance we’ve had for five years, totally unacceptable,” said Sharp.

“We have a lot of work to do and still a lot of the season left and that performance is one of the worst since I have been back at the club.

“We have to pick ourselves up and go again but that seems all we have been doing this season – trying to find something.

“If we play like that and just give up and roll over then we’ll get beat by five or six in a few more games.

“I am sure there will be changes next week. You could change the whole team if you wanted to and there wouldn’t be any complaints.”