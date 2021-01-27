Jeremie Frimpong leaves Celtic to join Bayer Leverkusen on four-year contract

Jeremie Frimpong has completed his move from Celtic to Bayer Leverkusen.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon revealed on Tuesday that the 20-year-old right-back had been allowed to speak to another club after a “robust offer” was made.

He added that Frimpong had made his desire to leave Celtic clear and was not open to extending his contract.

Leverkusen reportedly made an £11.5million bid for the former Manchester City youth player.

Celtic wrote on Twitter: “Jeremie Frimpong has joined @bayer04_en on a permanent basis. We would like to thank @JeremieFrimpong for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for his future career.”

The German club confirmed that Frimpong had signed a four-year contract.