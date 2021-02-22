Joey Barton named new Bristol Rovers manager

Former England international Joey Barton has been appointed Bristol Rovers boss.

The 38-year-old former Manchester City, Newcastle and QPR midfielder left Fleetwood at the start of 2021 after two-and-a-half years in the hotseat.

Barton has now returned to management and signed a deal until 2023 to replace Paul Tisdale at fellow League One side Bristol Rovers, who he will coach for the first time against struggling Wigan on Tuesday.

Clint Hill and Andy Mangan are joining him as assistant manager and first-team coach respectively, with 19th-placed Rovers confirming their current coaching staff will remain in place.

Club president Wael Al Qadi said of Barton’s appointment: “We are confident that he will be able to continue the ongoing development of the younger players coming through the ranks at the club and speaking to him, I know his ambitions align with what we want to achieve as a football club.

“I want to wish Joey, the staff and the players the very best of luck for the coming games, as we look to cement our safety in Sky Bet League One and build for the future.”