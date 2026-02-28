Can I watch Liverpool vs West Ham on TV? Free Streams & Channels in a huge match at both ends of the table

Watch Liverpool vs West Ham United today as the Hammers aim to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

It's likely that two of the Premier League's relegation places will belong to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley but the battle to avoid the third is starting to get interesting.

If West Ham United can win at Anfield, they will climb out of the relegation zone for the first time since the end of November, when a 2-0 home defeat against Liverpool dropped them into it.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs West Ham United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Liverpool vs West Ham for free

USA Network are streaming Liverpool vs West Ham in the US and you can access it via YouTube TV's 5-day free trial.

Outside America? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Is Liverpool vs West Ham United on TV in the UK?

Liverpool vs West Ham United is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

Watch Liverpool vs West Ham United in the US

In the United States, Liverpool vs West Ham will be shown on USA Network.

In the United States, Liverpool vs West Ham will be shown on USA Network.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham United in Australia

Football fans in Australia can enjoy Liverpool vs West Ham United through Stan Sport.

Football fans in Australia can enjoy Liverpool vs West Ham United through Stan Sport.

Liverpool vs West Ham United: Premier League preview

The visit of West Ham will be the first league game at Anfield since the baffling conclusion of the Reds' loss against Manchester City, a bruising result from which Arne Slot's team have bounced back admirably.

Three wins out of three followed in the Premier League and the FA Cup, albeit against opponents the Dutch boss will have expected to beat, and Liverpool haven't conceded a goal since Erling Haaland's stoppage-time penalty.

Their Champions League hopes hang in the balance. Liverpool started the weekend in sixth place, level on points with Chelsea in fifth and three points behind Manchester United in fourth.

It's going to be one hell of a scrap for the final Champions League spot this season, whichever place it ends up being, and Liverpool will probably need to achieve a degree of momentum hitherto undiscovered.

Tickets

The third party watching most intently might not be Chelsea or United but Nottingham Forest, the team who would be dragged into the bottom three should the Hammers upset the odds on Merseyside.

Forest play away from home on Sunday so this game, while challenging, does represent quite an opportunity for West Ham to pile the pressure on head coach Nuno Espirito Santo's former club with a win.

That's easier said than done. West Ham's last win at Anfield – a historic outlier to say the very least – was at the start of the 2015-16 season and they haven't won a point there since December 2016.

In all competitions, Liverpool have won this fixture 10 times in a row including twice in Slot's first season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-0 West Ham United

FourFourTwo predicts a serene win for the Reds in the relative shadows of the 3pm blackout.