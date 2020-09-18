Jonny Evans misses Leicester’s match against Burnley

Jonny Evans will serve the second of his three-game suspension when Leicester host Burnley on Sunday.

James Maddison was fit enough make the bench in last Sunday’s 3-0 win at West Brom after recovering from a hip injury and will be assessed over whether he can start.

Wes Morgan is available after returning to training, Filip Benkovic remains out and Ricardo Pereira is more than a month away from returning from an Achilles injury.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is being assessed after missing Thursday’s Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield United with a toe problem.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is unavailable having sustained medial ligament damage in his knee during the tie.

The Clarets also have Ben Mee (thigh) and Jack Cork (ankle) and Ashley Barnes (hernia) out of action, although Barnes is set to feature for the Under-23s next week.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Castagne, Soyuncu, Morgan, Ndidi, Thomas, Choudhury, Tielemans, Mendy, Praet, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, James, Barnes, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Dunne, Thomas, Brownhill, McNeil, Brady, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Rodriguez, Vydra.