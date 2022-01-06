Jurgen Locadia completes permanent switch to Bochum to end Brighton stay

Jurgen Locadia has ended an underwhelming four-year stay at Brighton by moving to German club Bochum for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old forward joined Albion from PSV Eindhoven in January 2018 in what was then a club-record deal of around £15million.

He played 46 times for the Seagulls in all competitions, scoring six times, and was also loaned out to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter told his club’s website: “Jurgen is keen to play, and Bochum provides him that opportunity, and the possibility to reinvigorate his career in the Bundesliga, where he has previously enjoyed success with Hoffenheim.

“We wish him all the very best for the future.”

Former Holland Under-21 international Locadia, whose contract was set to expire in the summer, made his final Albion appearance as a substitute in November’s goalless draw with Leeds – his only Premier League outing since August 2019.