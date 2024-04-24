Manchester United given green light for sensational Frenkie De Jong deal, with move away from Barcelona imminent: report

Manchester United are poised to finally land Frenkie De Jong, with Barcelona having made a huge decision on the Dutchman's future.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with the midfielder during Erik ten Hag's first transfer window as manager, with the ex-Ajax boss wishing to reunite with his former prodigy. His hunt for a defensive midfielder, however, ended with the signing of Casemiro instead.

De Jong committed his future to Barcelona but after another season in which the Catalan outfit have underwhelmed, this could well be in doubt, with funds needing to be raised to strengthen the side.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of De Jong (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Barça want to get rid of De Jong – not just for financial reasons but tactical, too.

The report notes that the key areas that sporting director Deco wants to recruit for the summer are left-wing and defensive midfield, with a long-term successor to Sergio Busquets wanted. De Jong is more suited to playing as a No.8 or in a double-pivot – making the Dutchman more expendable than the likes of Gavi or Pedri this summer.

In FourFourTwo's view, De Jong is the most sensible sale, given that he could be sold for over £50 million – but there's no guarantee that the player himself wants to leave, having stuck to his guns two years ago when Barcelona wanted to sell him.

Barcelona are willing to part with De Jong (Image credit: Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

With the 26-year-old commanding one of the highest wages at Camp Nou and still contracted until 2026, it's feasible that either no club will make a reasonable offer or that once more, De Jong will dig in his heels.

The No.21 is worth €70m, according to Transfermarkt.

United star Antony has explained his controversial celebration in the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry. Erik ten Hag came out swinging in his press conference following the game – but could leave United before he's pushed.

United could fight City for Jamal Musiala, Adrien Rabiot has been linked, as has Nacho of Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel has reportedly been sounded out over moving to Old Trafford.