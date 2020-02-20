Kennedy hails Considine performance amid cup ‘madness’

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy admitted their cup win over Kilmarnock was the craziest game he has been involved in as he hailed Andy Considine as his hero.

Considine took the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round replay to extra time and then delivered the cross which Connor Johnson put through his own net in the closing seconds of the extra 30 minutes.

Kennedy netted Aberdeen’s second goal in their 4-3 win in the opening minute of extra time, before Killie regained the lead with only four minutes remaining.

However, Lewis Ferguson won a penalty in the 119th minute which Sam Cosgrove converted, before the stoppage-time winner set up a trip to face St Mirren in the quarter-finals.

“The game was a bit of a madness,” former Kilmarnock winger Kennedy told RedTV. “I have never been involved in a game like that. But it feels great to come out on the winning side.

“It was 29 minutes gone, we got a penalty and then big Andy went up the park and got the deflected goal.

“I remember being a bit devastated (when Kilmarnock went 3-2 up) and then the boys have just stuck at it. Fergie was brilliant to win the penalty, big Sam kept his composure to score it and then big Andy at the end, brilliant.

“We kept going to the end and delighted to get the win and first goal as well – bullet header.”

Considine had kept Aberdeen in it with a header from Niall McGinn’s free-kick in the 88th minute.

Kennedy said: “McGinn’s deliveries are pinpoint and big Andy’s my hero. I’m happy for the big man, he’s a bit of an Aberdeen legend.”