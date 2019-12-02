Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio aware of St Johnstone threat

Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio insists he is wary of Ladbrokes Premiership’s bottom side St Johnstone ahead of their visit to Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

Tommy Wright’s side remain behind second-bottom St Mirren on goal difference after their 4-0 defeat by Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday.

Killie are three points adrift of the fourth-placed Steelmen and unbeaten in three matches, although they had to come from two goals behind to draw 2-2 against Hibernian at Easter Road thanks to Dario Del Fabro’s stoppage-time leveller.

Killie have only lost once in the league at home this season – to Rangers in August – but the Italian is anticipating a typically tough encounter against the Saints.

“Every game is another story, another game,” said Alessio.

“We are ready to play St Johnstone. I expect a challenging game against them because they lost 4-0 against Motherwell.

“I expect a reaction from them. They will play their game and give everything. We expect this and we are ready for this.”

It emerged that Alessio had a go at his players at the break after an unsatisfactory first-half performance at Easter Road.

However, the former Chelsea assistant manager revealed that was nothing new.

He said: “It was not the first time. We played very badly in the first half.

“I said the right words, very strong. It was important for us to understand we didn’t want to lose the game that way.

“I called for them to give more and show a strong personality. The first half we were soft and passive. We had a good reaction and we took a good result at the end of the very tough game.”