Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku on target as leaders Inter win Milan derby

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan established a four-point lead at the top of Serie A with a 3-0 derby win over second-placed AC Milan.

Martinez opened the scoring with a fifth-minute header before Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic made a brilliant save to deny Zlatan Ibrahimovic an equaliser.

The Argentinian doubled Inter’s lead in the 57th minute and Romelu Lukaku drove home the third from a tight angle nine minutes later after a defence-splitting pass from Ivan Perisic.

Lautaro Martinez scored twice in Inter’s 3-0 win over Milan (Luca Bruno/AP)

Elsewhere, Udinese hit back from two goals down to grab a precious point in a 2-2 draw at relegation rivals Parma.

The hosts ended a run of eight home games without a goal when Andreas Cornelius headed them in front after three minutes.

Juraj Kucka doubled Parma’s lead from the penalty spot but Stefano Okaka reduced the deficit against his old club, then Bram Nuytinck headed the equaliser 10 minutes from time.

Roma’s clash with Benevenuto ended goalless (Fabio Rossi/AP)

Second-half goals from Duvan Zapata, Robin Gosens, Muriel and Cristian Romero gave Atlanta a 3-2 win over Napoli, who replied through Piotr Zielinski and a Gosens own goal, while Benevento held Roma to a goalless draw.

Alex Berenguer salvaged a point for Athletic Bilbao in a 1-1 draw against Villarreal, while bottom club Huesca held on for a 3-2 win over Granada.

A last-gasp Alex Fernandez penalty ended Barcelona’s run of seven straight LaLiga wins and earned Cadiz a point at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Cadiz (Joan Monfort/AP)

Still reeling from their midweek Champions League loss to Paris St Germain, Barca edged in front in the 32nd minute when Lionel Messi converted a spot-kick.

But Fernandez’s 89th-minute equaliser meant Barca failed to fully capitalise on leaders Atletico Madrid’s shock loss to Levante on Saturday, and are now eight points adrift.

Paris St Germain were brought back down to earth with a bump after their Barcelona heroics as they went down 2-0 at home to Monaco in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi could not seal three points for Barcelona against Cadiz (Joan Monfort/AP)

A sixth-minute strike from Sofiane Diop paved the way for Monaco’s win and a second from Guillermo Maripan just after the break left PSG four points off the pace.

Lille returned to the top of the table after cruising to a 4-1 win at struggling Lorient.

An own goal from Andrew Gravillon gave Lille a head start after 21 minutes but the hosts equalised almost immediately through Jerome Hergault.

Paris St Germain fell to a shock home defeat against Monaco (Francois Mori/AP)

Jose Fonte put Lille back in front in the 38th minute and second-half efforts from Nanitamo Ikone and Domagoj Bradaric sealed a comfortable win.

Rennes continued their slide down the table as they fell to two Stephy Mavididi goals at Montpellier.

The visitors, now without a win in five in the league, replied late through Serhou Guirassy but it was not enough to salvage a point.

Kylian Mbappe cut a dejected figure in defeat to Monaco (Francois Mori/AP)

Lens took advantage by moving up to fifth place with a 2-1 win over bottom club Dijon.

Seko Fofano put Lens in front on the half-hour but Ngonda Muzinga struck a 61st-minute equaliser for the struggling visitors.

Lens went back in front three minutes later through Simon Banza and Dijon’s hopes were effectively extinguished by Aboubakar Kamara’s 74th-minute red card.

Bordeaux’s winless run stretched to five games as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Nimes, Metz edged a 2-1 win at Nice and Strasbourg’s clash with Angers finished goalless.

RB Leipzig sealed a 3-0 win at Hertha Berlin (Annegret Hilse/AP)

In the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig reduced the deficit to leaders Bayern Munich to two points as Marcel Sabitzer, Nodri Mukiele and Willi Orban scored in a 3-0 win at struggling Hertha Berlin.

Edmond Tapsoba scored in stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Bayer Leverkusen at Augsburg, who had led through a fifth-minute effort from Florian Niederlechner.

Hoffenheim claimed their first Bundesliga win in four games as they beat Werder Bremen 4-0 with goals from Ihias Bebou, Christoph Baumgartner, Munas Dabour and Georginio Rutter.