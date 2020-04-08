Leeds posted losses of £21.4 million in Marcelo Bielsa’s first season

Leeds posted losses of £21.4million in Marcelo Bielsa’s first season, with the Sky Bet Championship club’s accounts showing wages rocketed during the 2018/19 campaign.

The Argentinian’s arrival heralded excitement and a renewed promotion push at Elland Road, but the club fell agonisingly short in the play-off semi-finals.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen this season suspended with table-topping Leeds on course for promotion, having built on the 2018/19 campaign.

United’s accounts for the year ending June 30, 2019 show turnover increased from £40.7m to £48.9m, with the average home attendance rising by 2,512 fans to 34,033.

Income streams increased across the board but Leeds’ operating loss was £36.1m, with a loss for the financial year and total comprehensive income of £21.4m.

Wages were a huge contributing factor in that, with the accounts showing a steep rise from £31.4m in 2017/18 to £46.2m during 2018/19.