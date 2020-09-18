Liverpool agree a deal for Wolves’ Diogo Jota
By PA Staff
Liverpool have pulled off a second transfer coup in the space of two days after agreeing a deal to sign Diogo Jota from Wolves.
Just hours after Thiago Alcantara’s move from Bayern Munich was confirmed, the PA news agency understands the Reds have tied up a £41million transfer – potentially rising to £45m – for the 23-year-old who has spent the last three years at Molineux.
It will take Liverpool’s spending in just over 24 hours to £70m – although £9m will be recouped with the sale of teenage defender Ki-Jana Hoever to Wolves with the prospect of the whole deal being worth £13.5million plus a 15 per cent sell-on clause.
Jota, who was left out of Wolves’ first two matches of the season, is set to sign a five-year contract on Saturday.
It is understood Wolves have agreed to flexible payment terms which will see Liverpool pay as little as 10 per cent of the initial £41m fee over the next 12 months.
Liverpool turned their attention to the Portuguese after Watford quoted them in excess of £40m for Ismaila Sarr.
Jota, who can play across the forward line, will provide important back-up for Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.
