Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.

The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.

Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.

Mane has not scored since November 20 (Tess Derry/PA)

After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.

“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the momentum finishing-wise is not there at the moment. Otherwise he plays really well,” said Klopp.

“One of my analysts made a video to show Sadio how much he contributes to our game and how good he is in these moments.

“Obviously the intention was to show he should not be too worried that the finishing is not there because he is an incredibly important player for us, that’s the view we have on it.

“Most strikers – pretty much all strikers – have to go through these kinds of things.

“It happened to Sadio before and he came out of it. He has scored some important goals and I am pretty positive he has a good chance to score one on Sunday.

“After that he goes away for a few weeks and when he comes back we can talk about things.

“For this game it is all fine. He is too important for us, for us to even think about these kinds of things.

“You have to take these kind of things from time to time and after it will be good again. We are human beings, that’s how it is.”