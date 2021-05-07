Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to make late checks ahead of Southampton clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has to make late decisions on a few “bumps and bruises” ahead of the visit of Southampton.

Nat Phillips will start at centre-back after missing the last two matches with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson has stepped up his recovery from groin surgery by beginning outside individual work but he has yet to rejoin team training.

Southampton will have defender Jannik Vestergaard available after the club were successful in an appeal against his red card during the 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Forward Danny Ings misses out against his former club because of a hamstring problem, while on-loan Takumi Minamino is not eligible for the game.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu (ankle) is stepping up his recovery, while forward Michael Obafemi has also returned to some training following surgery on a muscular injury. Full-back Ryan Bertrand (calf) and Will Smallbone (knee) remain sidelined.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Tsimikas, Jones, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Shaqiri.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong, Diallo, Adams, Tella, Forster, Salisu, Djenepo, Watts, Ramsay, Jankewitz, Walcott, N’Lundulu, Ferry