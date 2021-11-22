Liverpool: Chelsea star Mason Mount “isn’t feeling appreciated” and could make extraordinary move to Anfield, say reports

Liverpool could sign Chelsea star Mason Mount, according to shock reports.

Mount has been at the Blues since he was a boy, rising through the club's academy to win a Champions League and become a household name. The 22-year-old is one of the most highly-rated midfielders in Europe and has been a favourite of each manager he's played for.

But with contract talks on to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, reports have emerged that Mount is open to leaving his boyhood club.

“He is torn because he loves the club and the fans, but thinks it’s time for him to leave to step up his career," a source close to Mount claims, via the Daily Star, "And where better to do that than Liverpool?”

Mount recently missed England duty through dental surgery and has been a sporadic starter in recent weeks for Thomas Tuchel's side, after picking up a knock. Usually, however, he's one of the first names on the team sheet for club and country.

Since arriving back on loan from Chelsea in 2019, Frank Lampard built his side around the playmaker, who has since captained the team, too. Mount was integral to the side's improvement under Thomas Tuchel, while Gareth Southgate relied on him at Euro 2020.

Liverpool, meanwhile, do not have quite such a reliable presence in their midfield.

Harvey Elliott and Naby Keita have both picked up serious injuries recently while Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have struggled with fitness, too. Gini Wijnaldum was not replaced in the summer with a new signing.

The Reds have been linked with Jude Bellingham this season but would by interested in Mount for his off-ball work rate and creativity between the lines.