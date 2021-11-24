Liverpool report: Adama Traore given green light for cut-price transfer

Liverpool target Adama Traore could end up leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers for Anfield as soon as January, if reports over the Spaniard's future are to be believed.

At the height of his form, Traore was believed to be valued by Wolves at around £70m. With the winger stalling over a new contract and new manager Bruno Lage favouring a permanent deal for Hwang Hee-Chan over keeping Traore, however, the door has opened for a possible move.

Traore could be sold cut-price in a matter of weeks, with Liverpool keen to pounce.

Liverpool have long shown an interest in the right-winger as an option to bolster their attack and provide width. Traore can play on the right or left wing and his physicality and pace is said to have intrigued Jurgen Klopp in the past.

The Wolves star has also functioned as a wing-back for Nuno Espirito Santo and could be seen as back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold in a pinch.

The Reds' style of play is reliant on width with crossing having provided plenty of opportunities in the opening weeks of the season. While Traore has been criticised for his end product throughout his career, he has struck up a good relationship with Raul Jimenez from whipping balls into the Mexican.

The 25-year-old is still likely to improve as a footballer too.

Liverpool have been linked with countless forwards in the last few weeks, as talks of a new contract between the Merseysiders and Mohamed Salah drag on.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be a fan of Federico Chiesa from Juventus, while Kylian Mbappe is said to favour a move to Anfield, should his expected transfer to Real Madrid not come to fruition.

Liverpool take on Porto in the Champions League tonight.