Liverpool to wait for Virgil Van Dijk like ‘a good wife when husband is in jail’

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will be patient with injured defender Virgil Van Dijk like “a good wife waiting when the husband is in jail”.

Centre-back Van Dijk requires surgery on the serious knee problem he sustained during Saturday’s 2-2 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Reds boss Klopp is reluctant to put a timescale on the Holland international’s return to action but admits he faces a lengthy absence after being clattered by Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Jurgen Klopp, right, will be patient with Virgil Van Dijk (Steven Paston/PA)

“He will be out for a pretty long time and that’s what the situation is,” Klopp told his club’s website.

“We don’t want to set any timeframe, to be honest, because each player is different and these possible timeframes are always for the x, y, z player (but) Virgil is Virgil and we don’t want to set any timeframe.

“We are there for him, he knows that and we will wait for him like a good wife is waiting when the husband is in jail and will do, meanwhile, all what we can do to make it as easy for him as possible.”

Van Dijk limped off in the 11th minute at Goodison Park.

England keeper Pickford escaped punishment from referee Michael Oliver for his challenge after Van Dijk was ruled offside by VAR.

The 29-year-old has had a major influence at Anfield since signing from Southampton for £75million, helping the club win the Champions League in 2018-19 and a first domestic title in 30 years the following season.

Klopp has been in contact with the player and backed him to recover “100 per cent” from the setback.

“We feel now in this moment extremely, extremely for him because most of us were in a similar situation and we know that these situations are absolutely rubbish,” said Klopp.

Virgil Van Dijk was injured by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (Peter Byrne/PA)

“You don’t need it but you have to get over it and Virgil will get over it, 100 per cent, and today is already the first day, if you want, of the recovery.

“We go already in the right direction and so that’s OK and the rest is football and life, like always a challenge, so see what you get and then make the best of it and that’s what we do now.”

Klopp also confirmed that a date for the Dutchman’s operation remains undecided.