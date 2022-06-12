Liverpool's Mohamed Salah: I'll do everything to win Ballon d'Or

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he will do everything in his power to win the Ballon d'Or.

To this day, George Weah remains the only African player to have claimed the prestigious prize and Salah has revealed he hopes to emulate the Liberian legend.

"I want to win it to join George Weah, the only African [to have won the award]," the Egyptian attacker told France Football.

"For this year, the defeat against Real Madrid is a disadvantage, even if I played a good game in the final. But it doesn't cancel out everything I've achieved for months.

"Let's wait for the vote. And if I'm not Ballon d'Or in 2022, I'll do everything I can to be the next one."

Salah finished seventh in last year's Ballon d'Or vote and admits he was upset by that placing.

"It's true that I was shocked by my ranking in 2021," he said.

For his part, Weah won the Ballon d'Or in 1995 after moving from Paris Saint-Germain to AC Milan that summer.

The Liberian, pictured alongside Salah above as the Egyptian won the 2019 African Footballer of the Year award, beat Bayern Munich's Jurgen Klinsmann and Ajax's Jari Litmanen to the prize on December 24, 1995.