Livingston land Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson on season-long loan

Livingston manager David Martindale revealed his delight at getting 19-year-old Ben Williamson on a season-long loan from Rangers.

The Scotland Under-21s midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Arbroath, alongside Jack Hamilton and Carlo Pignatiello, where he caught the eye of the Livi boss.

Williamson has signed a new deal with the Scottish champions which will see him remain with the Govan club until 2023 and he will be available for Livi’s Premier Sports Cup group clash with Alloa on Saturday.

Martindale told Livingston’s official website: “I’m delighted that both Ben himself and Rangers FC have chosen Livingston as the club best placed to help Ben in his progression.

“I watched Ben action a number of times last season whilst watching Jack Hamilton and Carlo Pignatiello at Arbroath and was always impressed.

“I really believe he has a great future in the game and I’m happy to get him on board here.

“Ben hasn’t long made his Scotland Under-21 debut which tells you the quality the lad possesses.

“I must say a big thank you to Rangers Football Club, Ben and his agent Pete Cormack for working with us to make the deal happen.”