Man City transfer news: Club on red alert as Sergio Ramos rejects Real Madrid contract

Manchester City are keeping close tabs on the Sergio Ramos situation after the centre-back rejected the offer of a new contract at Real Madrid.

According to Marca , the long-serving defender has turned down a one-year extension at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ramos wanted a longer deal but Madrid are unprepared to alter their policy of only offering 12 months to players over 30.

The Spain international turns 35 in March and is now assessing his options for next season.

Madrid may yet agree to meet Ramos’ demands, but as things stand he looks set to depart this summer.

PSG and Manchester City are among the clubs on red alert, as both Mauricio Pochettino and Pep Guardiola consider moves for the experienced defender.

Ramos is widely regarded as one of the greatest centre-backs of his generation, having won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But the veteran Spaniard is willing to seek pastures new after failing to reach an agreement with the club he first joined back in 2005.

Manchester City currently possess the best defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded only 13 goals in 15 games to date.

Ruben Dias has made a fine start to life at the Etihad Stadium following his arrival from Benfica last summer, while John Stones is enjoying a renaissance having previously been frozen out by Guardiola.

However, City could still look to bolster their centre-back options at the end of the campaign, with ESPN suggesting that Ramos is a target.

City are confident they would be able to meet Ramos’ wage demands, as they would not be required to pay a transfer fee to sign him.

Ramos is now free to negotiate with non-Spanish clubs after he entered the final six months of his contract with Madrid.

