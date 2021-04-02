Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola claims City can’t afford an elite striker like Harry Kane or Erling Haaland

Manchester City might head into next season without signing a replacement for the departing Sergio Aguero, claims Pep Guardiola.

According to Goal, the Citizens’ manager suggested that rumoured targets Erling Haaland and Harry Kane would most likely prove too expensive for the club.

“I want to be clear, maybe we are going to find a new player to replace him (Aguero) but, in terms of numbers [of goals], impossible. In terms of what he means, impossible,” said Guardiola.

“There are a lot of big chances that maybe we are not going to sign a striker for next season. We have enough players in the first team – and interesting players – with the world economics that we will not sign a striker for next season.”

Guardiola might simply be downplaying expectations on the day that Man City representatives reportedly met with Haaland’s agent and father to discuss a potential move, but he outlined concerns about the cost of signing such a player.

“With these prices it’s impossible – we cannot afford it. That’s not going to happen. All the clubs struggle financially, and we are not an exception.”

Despite Aguero missing much of the current season through injury, Man City have coped well in his absence and are on course to regain the Premier League title.

They have been busy competing on four fronts, with the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League still at stake too.

In addition to Gabriel Jesus, Guardiola has successfully utilised Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling up front at different points.

"We have Gabriel, Ferran, players in the academy, we play with a false nine - I don’t know what will happen. Maybe we will not buy one. Today there is more chance we will not buy one, said Guardiola.