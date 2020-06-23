Manchester City v Liverpool venue set to be confirmed

The venue for the Manchester City v Liverpool match on July 2 could be decided on Thursday.

Manchester City Council’s safety advisory group will meet on that date, with the fixture between the Premier League’s top two teams the only one without a confirmed venue at this stage.

It had been on a list of five fixtures which the UK’s football policing lead said at the end of last month was set be played at a neutral venue at the request of the local force.

The venue for just one PL game – Man City v Liverpool – is yet to be confirmed.— Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) June 12, 2020

A spokesperson for Manchester City Council said: “The decision on the match between Manchester City and Liverpool going ahead at the Etihad Stadium on July 2 is under continued review.

“The next meeting of the Safety Advisory Group is on Thursday (25 June) after which we may be able to provide an update.”

The initial list also included the Merseyside derby, Manchester City’s home game against Newcastle, the Manchester United v Sheffield United match which will be played on Wednesday night and Newcastle v Liverpool.

The City v Liverpool game is the only one which has not subsequently been confirmed to be played at the original home venue.

The Liverpool fans’ group, the Spirit of Shankly, has asked for input to the meeting along with the City fans’ collective the 1894 Group.