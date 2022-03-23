Manchester United report: Erik Ten Hag in talks to become next manager

Manchester United are close to appointing Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag as their permanent head coach.

The 20-time Premier League winners have been under the command of interim manager Ralf Rangnick since the legendary gegenpressing pioneer took temporary charge of the club following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in the autumn.

United are believed to have narrowed their search to a new boss down to two, too: Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag, who both crashed out of the Champions League last-16 the same week as Manchester United. Pochettino is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain regardless of whether he moves to Manchester or not.

According to the Mail, however, Ten Hag has already had an interview to become the new boss at Old Trafford.

Having managed at Utrecht – an affiliate of Barcelona – and managed Bayern Munich II during the days of Pep Guardiola, there is hope from the hierarchy at United that they may well have found their own alternative to the Manchester City figure to instil a new culture and modern playing style on their players.

Plenty of Red Devils have been linked with moves away from the club, too, giving Ten Hag a blank canvas of sorts to start again.

Harry Maguire, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford have uncertain futures at the club, while Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are all expected to leave. The club have been linked with Declan Rice, Harry Kane, Ronald Araujo and Ryan Gravenberch.

