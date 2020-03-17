Bruno Fernandes reveals what his 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo told him when they first met

Fernandes was welcomed with excitement by Manchester United fans when he signed from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The multi-faceted midfielder has helped the Red Devils to a successful run of form in February and March.

Fernandes has two goals and three assists in five Premier League games so far in the famous red shirt.

So far, the Portuguese international is justifying the £49m (including add-ons) that United paid for him.

In joining Man United from Sporting Lisbon, Fernandes has followed in the footsteps of five-time Ballon D'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The ex-Real Madrid player won three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy during his time in Manchester.

Fernandes described his dreamlike first encounter with Ronaldo whilst on international duty for Portugal.

"He immediately received me very well in the national team," Fernandes told Cronache Di Spogliatoio (via the Metro).

"We young people look at him as an idol, for me it always has been.

"It was very important on the first day in retreat. He came to me, saying: 'You are doing well at Sporting. Play your cards here. Keep it up.'

"It was a dream for me: he had come to me, not vice versa. Those words make the difference, if only the fact that he came.

"When we look at the strongest players we respect them, but that gesture left me a sign."

Fernandes went on to say how he got shivers the first time he walked out at Old Trafford.

"And then there’s the entrance to Old Trafford: warm-up with nobody in the stands, enter the tunnel before the race and as soon as you put your foot on the grass you hear an incredible noise," he added.

"I shivered, I dreamed of playing there as a child. If you talk about stadiums, I tell you: San Siro and Old Trafford are the most iconic."

The 25-year-old won the Premier League Player of the Month for February and has already got the United faithful chanting his name.

